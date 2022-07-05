Kildare Death Notices for today: Tuesday, July 5

The death has occurred of Daniel (Danny) Fox

Roseberry Hill, Newbridge, Kildare



Formerly of Lakeside Park, Newbridge. Suddenly, at home surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Debbie, sons Dylan and Rian, parents Jimmy and Breda, sisters Pauline and Shauna, parents-in-law Michael and Carmel Higgins, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May Danny Rest In Peace







Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Vladimiras Cekranovas

Blackberry Lane, Newbridge, Kildare



Cekranovas, Vladimiras, Blackberry Lane, Newbridge, Co. Kildare, & late of Lithuania. Suddenly at his home, 29th June 2022. Sadly missed by his son Sergei. Vladimiras’s partner Olga, Olga’s children Eugene & Konstantin, his brother Slavik, sister Svetlana, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Vladimiras Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Anderson & Leahy’s Funeral Home, Newbridge on Tuesday from 4pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St. Conleth’s Parish Church for Mass at 11am. Mass will be live streamed on https://www.newbridgeparish.ie/parish-church. Funeral afterwards to Mount Jerome Crematorium which will be live streamed on https://www.mountjerome.ie/garden-chapel-service

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Kealy

Landenstown, Donore, Caragh, Kildare



Kealy, James (Jim), Landenstown, Donore, Caragh, Co. Kildare, July 3rd 2022, peacefully at home, predeceased by his loving wife Margaret, granddaughter Ciara and sister Mai, deeply regretted by his loving sons and daughters, Joe, Martin, Mary, Trish and Paul, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters Biddy and Phil, extended family and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at his residence on Monday from 6-8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Tuesday at 11am to arrive at The Church of Our Lady & St. Joseph, Prosperous, for 11.30am funeral Mass, followed by burial in Killybegs Cemetery, Prosperous. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Friends of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh, by clicking on the following link : https://friendsofstbrigidshospice.ie/ways-to-donate/

House strictly private on Tuesday morning, please.

The funeral Mass can be viewed live on Tuesday morning at 11.30am by clicking on the following link : https://prosperousparish.net/webcam

The death has occurred of Paula Lawler

19 Rheban Manor, Athy, Kildare



Predeceased by her father Seamie. Deeply regretted by her mother Rose, daughters Kellie, Chloe and Ali, son Cian, brothers Stephen and Michael, sister Marie, brother-in-law Mark, sister-in-law Ciara, grandchildren Kadie-Mae and Miyah, nieces Ella and Jessica, nephew Lee, uncles Dermot and Brendan McGrath and Michael and Billy Lawler, aunts Kitty, Mottie, Marie and Angie, the Sheahan family, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy on Tuesday evening (July 5th) from 6pm until the conclusion of the Rosary at 8pm.

Romoval at 10.30am on Wednesday morning to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 11am, see link http://www.parishofathy.ie/. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

Those who would like to leave a message of condolence for the family may do so in the 'Condolence' section below.

The death has occurred of Maria Del Carmen McAlister (née Diaz-Suffo)

Ladytown Lodge, Ladytown, Naas, Kildare



Formerly of Castellon, Spain. Peacefully, at home surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her loving husband Donal, her sons and daughters Marie, Donal, James, Sean, Elisa, Michael and Elena, son in law Michael, daughters in law Edel, Jane and Lynn, grandchildren, brothers and sisters, brothers and sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Maria Rest in Peace.





Funeral Arrangements Later