04 Jul 2022

LATEST: 12 patients with Covid-19 in Naas Hospital in Kildare

Patients advised to avoid Naas Hospital due to high numbers presenting there

Naas Hospital

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

04 Jul 2022 7:46 PM

There were 12 patients with Covid-19 in Naas Hospital at the start of this week as well as two people suspected of having the virus.
In a list of 29 hospitals with the most cases, Naas Hospital is 22nd.
Of the confirmed cases in Naas, none was being treated in ICU.
University Hospital Limerick has the most with 68 cases along with nine suspected outbreaks.
Naas Hospital had two available general beds at the start of this week but no ICU beds were vacant.
Meanwhile, the HSE is urging all those who are eligible to make an appointment to get their Covid-19 vaccine or booster injection.
A spokesperson said that this is particularly important given the recent increase in the numbers of confirmed cases of the virus.
Members of the public in County Kildare can self-schedule their appointment in Punchestown Vaccination Centres by logging onto hse.ie.
A HSE spokesperson added: “We encourage anyone who has yet to get their Covid-19 vaccine to book an appointment online at HSE.ie.”

"Participating GPs and Pharmacists will also continue to provide vaccination."

