Bernie Campbell passes away at the age of 106

The death has taken place,on July 2, of Rathcoffey man Bernard (Bernie) Campbell.

A native of Swinford, County Mayo, Bernie was born November 26, 1915.

To give his great age some historical context — although he was an infant at the time — Bernard would have lived through the 1916 Easter Rising, the Leinster Leader reported last March.

In an interview with the newspaper in March, Bernard was asked what was the best moment of all that time. Without a second of thought Bernard said: “The day I married my wife,” as a smile crossed his face.

Bernard’s wife Eileen passed away in 2014, and he said “it turned my world upside down because she was so kind and considerate.” Bernard spoke glowingly about his wife, their 61 years of marriage and the five wonderful children they had together. From all their adventures and even owning a shop together, he summed up their marriage by saying “whatever we did, we did together and with the approval of one another.”

In 2015, Rathcoffey parish marked the special birthday, including a guard of honour during the morning mass attended by Bernie.

Over 200 people attended a special party at Rathcoffey GAA club.

In 2015, also, Bernie was honoured with the Papal Benemerenti medal for his work with the Roman Catholic church and the community in the area.

Bernie farmed in the Rathcoffey area for years after buying a farm there in 1959. His parents had arrived and started farming at Graiguepottle in 1943 and he spent some time working in Britain in the 1930’s.

He was a founder member of the Maynooth branch of the Irish Farmers Association.

He is survived by deeply regretted by his loving sons Anthony, Bernie, Colman and Jim, daughter Eileen, daughters-in-law Joycelyn, Mary, Annamaria and Caroline, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.