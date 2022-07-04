Traffic lights changing too quickly for pedestrians in Naas, Kildare

Naas
A call has been made for the timings of some Naas traffic lights to be altered.
According to Cllr Bill Clear only 3-4 seconds is allowed to cross the road near the Bank of Ireland premises at South Main Street.
He says this is insufficient "to make the crossing of a nine metre wide street."
He added: "Currently when the man flashes yellow, the yellow light for vehicles also flashes (and) this is causing a difficulty."
He sad that children as well as elderly and disabled pedestrians are particularly affected.
