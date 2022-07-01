Gardai seek help in tracing missing 15 year-old girl known to frequent Kildare

Kayleigh Costello
Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of 15-year-old Kayleigh Costello who is missing from the Dublin 2 area since Thursday, June 30.
Kayleigh is described as being 5’ 3” tall, of slim build and with long brown hair. Kayleigh is known to frequent the areas of Tallaght, Dublin city centre and Newbridge.
When Kayleigh was last seen, she was wearing a black and pink tracksuit.
Anyone with any information on Kayleigh’s whereabouts are asked to contact Pearse Street Garda Station 01 666 9000 , the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
