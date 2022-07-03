Kildare Property Watch: House and 39 acres in Moyvalley to go under the hammer

A small residence on 39 acres at Moyvalley, Broadford, will go under the hammer with Jordan Auctioneers.

The property, on the Kildare-Meath border, is in a great location close to a range of towns including Enfield (7km), Kinnegad (12km), the M4 Motorway (Junction 6), and the M6 Motorway (Junction 2) is less than a 10-minute drive.

The M50 is 40 minutes away with Moyvalley Hotel & Golf Resort less than 2km.

The entire is all in the one block with extensive frontage onto the R148 and also via a side road. The land is currently all in grass with lovely mature hedgerows and natural trees. A section of the land would benefit from drainage and reclamation.

The property is being offered for sale in lots:

Lot 1: Residence and yard on c 5 acres

This lot comprises a small detached rofab (a modular concrete panel construction) style cottage extending to c.73 sq.m (785 sq.ft) with a kitchen, sitting room, bathroom and three bedrooms.

Outside there is a large, detached garage and an old yard with a two-span hay barn and lean-to along with some derelict stores. The guide price for this lot is €275,000.

Lot 2: Circa 34 acres

This lot has extensive frontage onto the R418 of circa 300 metres there is also a gateway off the local road to the eastern boundary.

The lands are all in grass in well sized divisions. Ideal for any number of farming enterprises. Guide price:Guide price: €375,000

The property is for sale by public and online auction on Thursday, July 28, at 3pm in Lawlor’s Hotel, Naas. Additional information is available from Clive Kavanagh of Jordan Auctioneers on 045 433550.