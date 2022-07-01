SF says Kildare parents need help with schools costs

File image
Sinn Féin TD for Kildare South, Patricia Ryan has urged the government to back the party’s plan to
cut back-to-school costs.
The plan contains a package of measures launched today to ensure families get a much-needed
break from the cost of living crisis by cutting spiralling back-to-school costs such as the price of
voluntary contributions, school books, uniforms and transport.
The measures would be delivered through an additional investment of €161 million.
Dep Patricia Ryan said: “We know families in Kildare find back-to-school costs a huge burden every year, but even more so this year, with a cost-of-living crisis that is getting worse and worse.
Sinn Féin has launched a plan to cut back-to-school costs to ensure families get a much-
needed break from rising expenses. Families are under real pressure as they try to cover the price of
uniforms, books, voluntary contributions, lunches and transport.
These costs are hitting families who are already struggling due to the cost of living crisis and people are worrying about staying on top of their bills."
