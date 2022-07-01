Kildare Death Notices for today: Friday, July 1

The death has occurred of Vladimiras Cekranovas

Blackberry Lane, Newbridge, Kildare



Cekranovas, Vladimiras, Blackberry Lane, Newbridge, Co. Kildare, & late of Lithuania. Suddenly at his home, 29th June 2022. Sadly missed by his son Sergei. Vladimiras’s partner Olga, Olga’s children Eugene & Konstantin, his brother Slavik, sister Svetlana, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Vladimiras Rest In Peace.





Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of P.J. Daly

O'Neill Park, Maynooth, Kildare



Daly, P.J., O'Neill Park, Maynooth, Co. Kildare, June 28th 2022, peacefully at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Christine, daughter Anne-Marie, son Noel, sons-in-law Jimmy and Greg, grandchildren Miaya, James and Kiara, sister-in-law Sheila, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

P.J. will be reposing at Oliver Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth on Monday (July 4th) from 3pm, followed by removal at approx. 5:30pm to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth for 6pm evening prayers. Funeral Mass on Tuesday (July 5th) at 11:30am, followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery, Maynooth. Those who are unable to attend the funeral, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolences section below.

The Evening Prayers can be viewed live on Monday at 6pm and Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Tuesday at 11:30am by clicking on the following link : https://maynoothparish.org/webcam-2/

Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors accept no responsibility for any live webcam interruptions or issues.

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.

The death has occurred of Alexander (Alo) McNally

Tullyville, Maddenstown, The Curragh, Kildare



Peacefully on 29th June, surrounded by his family in the loving care of the doctors, nurses and staff at Naas General Hospital. Alo will be sadly missed by his loving wife Molla, sons Wayne and Pappy, daughter Tara, grandchildren Steven, Tommy, Miah and Amy, daughters-in-law Brenda and Debbie, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May Alo Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home on Friday from 2.00p.m. concluding with Prayers at 7.00p.m. Removal on Saturday morning to St. Brigid's Parish Church, The Curragh, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.00a.m. followed by burial in Suncroft Cemetery.

Family flowers only, please.

Donations, if desired, to: Friends of Naas General Hospital.

Donations box in Church.

The death has occurred of Adrienne De Lacy

Moyvalley, Kildare, W91 X9KV



Peacefully at St. Vincent's Hospital after an illness bravely borne. Sadly missed by her partner Pete and his family, sisters Marie, Frances, Barbara & Joan, brother Padraig, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, her many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives and friends.

May Adrienne Rest In Peace

Reposing at her home (Eircode W91X9KV) this Thursday from 7pm to 9pm. Adrienne's Funeral Mass will take place on Friday at 11am in St. Mary's Church Broadford followed by burial in Broadford Cemetery.

Condolences can be left on this page using the link below. The family would like to thank you for your support at this difficult and sad time.

The death has occurred of Margaret Ludden (née Bailey)

Old Railpark Lane, Maynooth, Kildare



Ludden, (née Bailey), Margaret, Old Railpark Lane, Maynooth, Co. Kildare and late of Shepton Mallet, Somerset, England, June 28th 2022, peacefully at T.L.C. Nursing Home, Maynooth. Beloved wife of the late John and sister of the late Norman. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Teresa, Clare and Fiona, sons-in-law Francisco and Danny, grandsons Lorcan and Sean, brother Derek, sisters Joan and Jeanette, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Peace Perfect Peace

Reposing at Oliver Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth on Friday from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Saturday at 11:30am to arrive at St. Mary's Church of Ireland, Parson St., Maynooth for 12 noon Funeral Service, followed by cremation at a later date. Those who are unable to attend the funeral, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolences section below.

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.

The death has occurred of Joseph McCabe

Hanover Sq., Carlow Town, Carlow / Drumcondra, Dublin / Monasterevin, Kildare



Joseph McCabe of Hanover Sq, Carlow and formerly of Monasterevin, Co Kildare and Drumcondra, Dublin, passed away, peacefully, on June 28th, 2022, at Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore, Co. Offaly.

Beloved husband of Marion and much loved stepfather of Catherine and Martina.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, stepdaughters, his 6 grandchildren, brothers Sean, Tom, Pat and Michael, sisters Ellen and Sheila, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and his many good friends and neighbours.

May Joseph’s gentle soul Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Carpenter Bros. Funeral Home, Barrack St,, Carlow on Thursday from 4pm, concluding with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Friday at 9.45am to The Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

The funeral Mass will be live streamed on the Cathedral Parish website

www.carlowcathedral.ie/webcam