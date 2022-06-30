Part of GAA clubhouse in Kildare gets planning permission for creche

FILE PHOTO
Kildare County Council has granted planning permission for the part change of use of part of Celbridge GAA Clubhouse.
A performance room measuring 41 square metres and toilet and storage area will be converted into a pre/after school facility.
The development is planned for the Celbridge GAA Clubhouse, Commons, Hazelhatch Road.
The estimated construction value of the project is over €60,000, according to Construction Information Services database.
