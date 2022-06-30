Search

30 Jun 2022

Man 'sent sexually explicit video' Kildare court

Naas Courthouse

30 Jun 2022 5:00 PM

A man allegedly who sent images of his private parts to two teenage girls, appeared before a Naas District Court sitting on June 15.

A previous court hearing was told that both videos and images were sent to the girls, who were aged 16.

The incident is alleged to have taken place in Kildare between June 1, 2020 and June 28, 2020.

The defendant is being prosecuted for sending sexually explicit material.

Judge Desmond Zaidan also heard that the defendant did not know the alleged injured parties and he found them online through Snapchat.

Sgt Brian Jacob said that the video files ”run into thousands of pages” and added that a single file on a phone could amount to 1,000 pages.

He said the defendant’s penis was erect in a video and he had made full admissions.

Sgt Jacob said he hoped that the file would be available by the end of the summer but realistically this is not likely to happen until September.

Judge Desmond Zaidan remanded the defendant on continuing bail to October 19 for the preparation of a book of evidence.

