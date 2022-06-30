Refusal of 68 Kildare homes appealed by developers

File photo
A developer, who was refused planning permission for 68 new homes in County Kildare, is appealing the decision to An Bord Pleanála.
Johnstown Bridge Spire Limited wants to construct the housing development at the Junction of R402 and, Johnstown Bridge Road in Johnstown Bridge.
Kildare County Council turned down the plans because the Enfield Wastewater treatment centre is at full capacity. The developer wants to build a temporary treatment centre until it is upgraded, but the council said it is against policy to have developments with private treatment facilities.
The case is due to be decided by October 26.
