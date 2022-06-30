Decision on Blessington pop up swimming pool due next month

A decision on a proposal for a pop up swimming pool for Blessington is due next month.

Social Democrats TD for Wicklow, Jennifer Whitmore has submitted a letter of support to Wicklow County Council in relation to an application for a temporary pop up pool for Blessington.

Swim Ireland have recently applied for planning permission for the temporary pop-up pool to come to Blessington for a period of four months from the start of September. This application is currently with the planners in Wicklow County Council with a decision due by the end of July.

Deputy Whitmore says, “I’m delighted Swim Ireland have progressed with their planning application for a pop-up pool in Blessington. This is a result of the incredible work carried out by the Pool for West Wicklow campaign, something I have been very supportive during my time in politics.

“The provision of a temporary pool in Blessington will bring huge benefits to the area including an opportunity to measure the demand for a swimming pool and recreational facility in the area. Many schools and individuals will now have an opportunity from September, to check out the pop up pool and get first hand experience of what it would be like to have a permanent facility in place in future.

“It’s an important step forward towards the provision of a fully equipped sports complex in Blessington, which will fill the recreational gap that exists in the area. I have been actively advocating for the need of a fully equipped facility which many other districts in Wicklow currently enjoy. With rising population and many families moving into West Wicklow it’s important that we push forward with something more permanent for the area. This temporary pool will help support that endeavour.

“This is also an important step ahead of the Masterplan for a sports complex in Blessington being designed by Wicklow County Council. I have called on Wicklow County Council to proceed with the public consultation which we have been waiting for since last year, so that residents can have a say on what is the best option when it comes to developing such a site.

“I hope that Wicklow County Council will support Swim Ireland’s planning application in the meantime so residents can look forward to such a fantastic amenity in the area."