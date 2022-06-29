Search

29 Jun 2022

Win a 'Lady of the Curragh' aristocratic title at Kildare racecourse's Most Stylish competition - backed by Barberstown Castle

Barberstown Castle offering a unique prize at raceday

Win a 'Lady for Life' title at Curragh Races Best Dressed contest in Kildare this September

Broadcaster Marty Morrissey and model Danielle McSorley on Chalkie at Barberstown Castle. Picture: Austin O'Callaghan

Reporter:

Reporter

29 Jun 2022 6:53 PM

Have you ever fancied being a real-life lady of the castle? Well, your Downton Abbey fantasies can come true thanks to the Curragh Racecourse and Barberstown Castle in Straffan, who are offering a 'title for life' to the winner of the Most Stylish Lady competition at Juddmonte Irish Oaks Day at the Kildare racecourse on July 16.

Unfortunately, the honorary title doesn't come with the palatial pad attached - but there's plenty more in the goody bag for the winner, including a helicopter ride to the Goffs Millions at the Curragh on September 24 and four tickets to the raceday; a VIP stay at Barberstown; a magnum of Taittinger champagne; a Tipperary Crystal hamper; a bespoke hat from Julie Kenny designs; a vintage selection of your choice from Heads Up Threads and a 2023 Curragh membership.

Broadcasters Marty Morrissey and Sinead Kennedy will choose the Most Stylish on July 16, and will have the honour of bestowing the aristocratic title on the lady picked.

Barberstown Castle Hotel is the oldest inhabited castle in Ireland. Amanda Torrens of Barberstown said "This is a Maiden Run for the Barberstown Castle Lady of the Curragh Contest, so we are thrilled to host and be associated with this auspicious event. It will be a flamboyant and fabulous social occasion, we are so looking forward to seeing the style and glamour on the day. Barberstown Castle has been at the heart of the horse racing and horse sale industries in Kildare Ireland since 1288. During their enduring history, there has been a steadfast interconnection between Barberstown Castle and all equestrian pursuits in the province.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media