Maintaining Kildare council homes costs over €16m a year

Aras Chill Dara, Naas
Kildare County Council spent just over €16.2m on housing maintenance in 2021.
Figures produced at a KCC meeting on May 30 show that this increased from nearly €12.5m the year before (2020).
In 2019, housing maintenance cost €9.8m while the maintenance bills were €10.8m and €9.6 in 2018 and 2017 respectively.
Just over €10.5m has been budgeted for housing maintenance in the current year.
The information was sought by Newbridge councillor Peggy O’Dwyer who wanted to know if more staff resources or money is needed.
KCC official Annette Aspell said that more money is needed and the budget allocated is “not keeping up” with the maintenance needs.
Broadcaster Marty Morrissey and model Danielle McSorley on Chalkie at Barberstown Castle. Picture: Austin O'Callaghan
Leixlip Rob Dwyer and Naas Kevin Whelan tussle for procession during the Senior Hurling Championship Preliminary Round clash at St Conleth's Park. Photo: Sean Brilly
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.