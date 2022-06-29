Overcrowding at Naas Hospital today

Naas Hospital
There are 9 people being treated on trolleys at Naas Hospital today, having been admitted through the accident and emergency department.
Elsewhere in the eastern region, St Vincent's Hospital in Dublin has 51 patients on trolleys.
The overcrowding figure for Tallaght Hospital today is 33.
There are six patients on trolleys at Portlaoise Hospital and four on trolleys at Tullamore Hospital.
