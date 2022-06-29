Deaths in County Kildare

David O'Sullivan, Newbridge, Kildare

June 24, (suddenly), at Naas General Hospital, David, beloved son of Edward and Angela and dear brother of Susan, Maria and Brian; Sadly missed by his loving father, mother, brother, sisters, uncles, aunts, brother-in-law, nephew, niece, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing on Wednesday from 5pm to 7pm with Prayers at 6pm at Murphy Brothers Funeral Home, Church Lane, Naas. Removal on Thursday to Newlands Cross Crematorium arriving for 2.40pm Service. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to HOPE (D). Enquiries to Murphy Brothers Funeral Directors, Church Lane, Naas Ph: 045 897397.

Oliver (Ollie) Delaney, St. Brigid's Tce., Clane, Kildare

June 27, peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family, deeply regretted by his loving wife Eithna, sons Raymond and Ollie, stepdaughter Amanda, his late Stepson Thomas (R.I.P.), mother-in-law Vera, brother John and the late Podge (R.I. P.), sister Nellie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, extended family, work colleagues and friends. Removal on Thursday from his residence at 10.30am to arrive at St. Patrick and St. Brigid's Church, Clane for 11am funeral mass, followed by burial in The Abbey Cemetery, Clane. House private please. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Friends of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh by clicking on the following link : https://friendsofstbrigidshospice.ie/ways-to-donate/. The funeral mass can be viewed live on Thursday morning at 11am by clicking on the following link : https://www.claneparish.com/webcam/

P.J. Daly, O' Neill Park, Maynooth, Kildare

June 28th 2022, peacefully at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Christine, daughter Anne-Marie, son Noel, sons-in-law Jimmy and Greg, grandchildren Miaya, James and Kiara, sister-in-law Sheila, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace. Funeral Arrangements Later

Ann Curran, Fenton Green, Kilcock, Kildare

June 28, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at Our Lady's Hospice, Harold's Cross, after a long illness bravely borne, deeply regretted by her loving children, father Michael, grandchildren, son-in-law, brothers, sisters, extended family and friends. Reposing at her residence on Wednesday from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Thursday at 11.30am to arrive at St. Coca's Church, Kilcock for 12 noon funeral mass, followed by burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Kilcock. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Our Lady's Hospice, Harolds Cross via the following link : https://olh.ie/make-a-donation/. House private on Thursday morning please. Ann's funeral mass can be viewed live on Thursday at 12 noon by clicking the following link : https://www.kilcockandnewtownparish.ie/webcam/

Patrick (Patsy) Blake, Coarsemoore, Straffan, Kildare

June 27, peacefully at Naas Hospital, deeply regretted by his loving sister Mary, brother Noel, sister-in-law Jean, nieces, nephews, best friend Harry and his family, extended family and friends. Reposing at his residence on Wednesday from 4pm to 8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Thursday at 12.30pm to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, Straffan for 1pm funeral mass, followed by burial in Straffan Cemetery.

Eileen Stamper (née Nulty), Celbridge, Kildare / Castleknock, Dublin

June 26 peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Beloved wife of David and cherished mother of Mark, Paul and Brian. Sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, sisters Noleen, Bernie, Mary and Brenda, brother Peter, grandchildren Madison, Holly, Cillian, Abbie, Noah and Matilda, daughters-in-law Niamh, Sinead and Sarah, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at home on Thursday evening (June 30th) between 6 pm and 8 pm. Removal on Friday morning (July 1st) to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge arriving for Funeral Mass at 11 am followed by burial in the Donacomper Cemetery. Eileen’s funeral service may be viewed online (live only) by following this LINK. Messages of sympathy and condolences for the family may be left by selecting “Condolences” at RIP.ie or alternatively at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com. Family flowers only, please, donations if desired to The Irish Cancer Society.

Patricia (Trish) McGuire, Kilmeague, Kildare / Mount Merrion, Dublin

June 28, peacefully in Tallaght University Hospital after a short illness, bravely borne. Pre-deceased by her parents Harry and Nancy and her niece Sharon. Deeply mourned and sadly missed by her sisters Áine, Claire, Frances, Móirlin and Oonagh, brothers Edmond and Martin, brothers-in-law Gerry, John and Michael, sister-in-law Elaine, nephews Graham, Jonny, Karl, James, Sam and Harry, nieces Sarah and Grace, grandnieces and grandnephews, cousins and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at Fanagans Funeral Home, Dundrum on Thursday (June 30th) from 4pm until 7pm. Funeral Service at 11.30am on Friday in Open Arms Church, Newbridge, Co. Kildare. Burial afterwards in Palmerstown Cemetery arriving for 1.40pm. The family would like to extend their special thanks to Trish’s close friends for the love and support they should her. The also acknowledge and thank the dedicated staff at Tallaght University Hospital for the excellent care given to Trish.

Adrienne De Lacy, Moyvalley, Kildare

Peacefully at St. Vincent's Hospital after an illness bravely borne. Sadly missed by her partner Pete and his family, sisters Marie, Frances, Barbara & Joan, brother Padraig, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, her many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at her home (Eircode W91X9KV) this Thursday from 7pm to 9pm. Adrienne's Funeral Mass will take place on Friday at 11am in St. Mary's Church Broadford followed by burial in Broadford Cemetery. Condolences can be left on RIP.ie. The family would like to thank you for your support at this difficult and sad time.