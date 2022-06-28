BREAKING: Water outage in Rathangan, Kildare

The news was announced by Kildare County Council. File Photo: Water outage
A temporary water outage has occurred in Rathangan, Kildare County Council (KCC) has said.
KCC said that water supply to Ard Mhuire and Yellow Lough estate will experience loss of supply today until 5pm due to the watermain being damaged.
