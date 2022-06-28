Search

28 Jun 2022

'Threatened to throw ex-partner out of balcony', Kildare court told

Cocaine

'Threatened to throw ex-partner out of balcony', Kildare court told

Naas Courthouse

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

28 Jun 2022 3:00 PM

Email:

editor@leinsterleader.ie

A woman alleged at Naas District Court that her ex-partner threatened “he would pick me up and throw me out of the balcony.”

She said he has a problem with cocaine.

“He snorts it and he has psychotic episodes,” she said on June 1.

She told Judge Desmond Zaidan that his moods started to change about two years ago and “he’s hurting me now.”

Read more Kildare news

The woman said she had been in homeless accommodation for a period and her ex-partner had been in prison.

“He’s ok without cocaine but if something annoys him he goes away and comes back. He needs help,” she added.

She also said he was pacing up and down and talking and answering to himself.

She also claimed he was roaring at her mother at 6.30am as she was pulling in.

She said she was only living in the new address for a brief period and while he moved in, the address is in her name.

Asked by the judge why she had not ended the relationship, the woman said “I thought he’d change.”

Judge Zaidan granted an interim protection order and directed that it be served on him by the gardaí.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media