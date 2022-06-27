Farm walk with Farming for Nature Ambassador to take place in Kildare

A farm walk with the Farming for Nature Ambassador will take place in County Kildare this weekend.

Kim McCall and his wife, Mireille McCall, manage a 214-acre mixed livestock stock farm in Calverstown, Kildare.

They keep a herd of 75 pedigree suckler cows and their followers, a flock of around 80 sheep, as well as a few pigs in the summertime.

The farm boasts a wide range of habitats – wetlands, woodlands, wet and dry grasslands, old buildings and walls – which, for the McCalls, makes a walk around the farm 'a very pleasurable experience.'

The McCalls work in this regard has been recognised by several National awards and several appearances on TV, and the couple also work closely with the National Biodiversity Data Centre, providing valuable data.

Commenting on the event, Kim McCall said: "These farm walks are an opportunity for Farming for Nature farmers to showcase their contribution to nature and good farming practices on their land.

"They are a great opportunity to meet like-minded farmers and to gain an insight into the creative and inspiring ways that farmers are working to incorporate, protect and enhance nature on their land.

"There is a great diversity of ambassador farmers set to host farm walks this year covering a range of farming systems from tillage to dairy, forestry to market gardening, mixed stock to high nature value farming, from conservation agriculture to productive smallholdings, and much more," he added.

Mr McCall also said that this will be a not-for-profit initiative and all monies received will be circulated back into the farming community.

The walks cost €10 to attend.

Tickets can be purchased here.