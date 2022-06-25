Kildare Property Watch: Modern Donadea home with old-world charm for €2.3 million

A superb modern home, built in 2007, but with plenty of old-world charm, located in Donadea, is on the market for €2.3 million.

Dunmurraghill, which is on c 28 acres of land, is for sale with Paddy Jordan of Jordan Town & Country Estate Agents, Newbridge.

The Georgian-style villa was constructed in 2007 to the design of the renowned conservationist architect, Richard Pierce. It lies at the heart of its own gardens, paddocks and extensive woodland.

According to the selling agent, this delightful holding offers complete privacy, security and seclusion. Exceptional standards of design and construction are evident throughout. The soaring cupula above the front hall, the deep door linings, bespoke architraves, classic windows, and comfortable high-ceilinged reception rooms, all create a timeless family home with flawless modern specifications. With a BER rating of B2, the property has an air exchange system, oil-fired under-floor heating throughout and CAT 5 wiring.

The residence, of c 390sqm (c 4,197sqft) is approached by an avenue that winds through woodland to an extensive gravelled forecourt kerbed with original cobblestones.

The ground floor accommodation opens with a bright entrance hall with tiled marble floor and sweeping staircase. The library and elegant drawing room both have French doors to the garden. The Derek Pratt conservatory interconnects with the drawing room and kitchen and its double doors open to the south-facing garden terrace.

There is a further bedroom/office with ensuite facilities and a cloakroom off the hall. The bright spacious kitchen is equipped with bespoke hand-crafted wooden units, a large island, a six-oven Aga cooker — combi oil, gas and electric — and has a tiled floor. The kitchen’s open plan includes a dining/living room with a wood burning stove. A wine cellar, cold room/pantry, utility room with fitted presses, laundry chute, central vacuum system, toilet and plant room with CCTV, music system, alarm system, Wi-Fi and telephone system complete the ground floor.

On the first floor, there is a master bedroom with large ensuite for bath, shower, his-and-hers WHB, bidet and sauna.

The guest bedroom is also ensuite, while bedroom three and four share a further bathroom. A hot press, laundry chute, and attic space with storage are also on this level.

The residence’s south facing terraces, with a covered barbecue area, flow into lawns, a herb garden and an orchard.

The detached garage building is equipped with an e-car charging point, and on the ground floor there is a boiler room with two boilers, a tool shed, wood shed, outside WC and shower room. A back-up generator wired for automatic cut-in is ancillary to the garage.

On the first floor of the garage building (c 947 sq ft) accessed by an external stairs, is an extensive five room storage unit.

The lands, 28 acres in all, comprise of 18 acres laid out in three large, well fenced and sheltered paddocks, all in permanent pasture and bounded by natural hedgerows, with a further 10 acres in mixed woodland ensuring complete privacy for the entire property.

The property (Eircode: W91W3K7) is for sale by private treaty. Jordan Auctioneers are inviting offers in excess of €2.3 million and can be contacted at 045 433550 for further information or appointment to view.