25 Jun 2022

Property Watch: Former presbytery on Kildare border on 14 acres up for sale for €1.1m

Clonmore House, Clonbullogue: Fully-refurbished historic home with adjoining cottage

Property Watch: Former presbytery on Kildare border on 14 acres up for sale for €1.1m

The kitchen in the refurbished presbytery

Reporter:

Reporter

25 Jun 2022 11:00 AM

Clonmore House, Clonbullogue, Co Offaly, a former presbytery with a cottage, situated on a 14-acre site, has gone on the market with Jordan Town & Country for offers over €1.1 million.

Clonmore House dates from 1750, with further additions made in 1850 when the house became a presbytery. The present owners bought the property in 1999 and completely refurbished it to include roof, heating, wiring, plumbing, etc. The cottage was also extensively refurbished recently and is ideal as an office or additional living accommodation for family or au pair.

The gardens are a feature of the property and were almost entirely re-established by the current owners. They are very private with a large terrace, mainly in lawn, featuring a rose garden and enclosed with carefully managed boxed hedges and a profusion array of climbing roses and herbaceous borders.

The accommodation in the main house encompasses c 4,500 sq ft, comprising an entrance hall, drawing room, dining room, living room, study/TV room, boot room, bright spacious kitchen, pantry and laundry/linen press. Upstairs there are five spacious bedrooms with two ensuites and main bathroom. The cottage comprises c. 462 sq ft and includes a livingroom, kitchen, double bedroom and bathroom.

Outside there are two large storage sheds, ideal for stables. Services include private well, mains water, septic tank drainage, oil fired central heating, ESB, high speed business wi-fi and Phonewatch alarm.

The land is all in pasture, top quality with no waste and good shelter, water laid on.

The property is BER exempt.

It is for sale by private treaty with Jordan Auctioneers, who are guiding offers in excess of €1.1m. Contact 045 433550 for further information.

Local News

