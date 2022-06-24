Kildare County Council has a new Cathaoirleach and Leas Cathaoirleach

Cathaoirleach Fintan Brett and Leas Cathaoirleach Joe Neville
The new Cathaoirleach and Leas Cathaoirleach of Kildare County Council are Fintan Brett and Joe Neville, who are based in Johnstown, Naas and Leixlip respectively.
They were unopposed.
The pair, both Fine Gael councillors, were elected with cross party support at the KCC annual meeting in Aras Chill Dara this affternoon (June 24).
Cllr Brett replaces Maynooth-based politician Naoise Ó Cearúil, who steps down after a year.
Cllr Neville replaces Sallins-based councillor Carmel Kelly.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.