Plans for farmhouse and stables worth over €1m in Kildare

FILE PHOTO / PIXABAY
Planning permission has been applied for a stables development worth over €1.2m in Caragh near Naas.
The proposed project would consist of five horse stables for rearing and training of horses.
Also planned is a tackroom, rug room, dry feed store, toilet and a double garage for domestic use.
The designs include a hay storage shed and a two-storey type farmhouse.
The existing field entrance will be upgraded to form a vehicular entrance.
