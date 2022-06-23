PICTURES: Climate champions honoured at Sustainable Kildare awards

The Kildare Chamber Sustainable Award winners with Kildare Mayor Naoise Ó Cearúil. Pictures: Tony Gavin

Naas-based Zinon IT solutions were named Kildare's climate champions at the Sustainable Kildare awards ceremony, which was held at Naas Racecourse on Wednesday, June 22.

The county-wide competition for companies was hosted by County Kildare Chamber with support from Intel Ireland.

The championship, which ran in three separate phases, brought together small and medium businesses in the county of Kildare to participate in an interactive environmental challenge. Each phase lasted three weeks and encouraged staff to save as much CO₂ as possible, by registering daily, eco-friendly activities and making small changes in their lifestyle. The final challenge concluded in June.

A total of 65 different businesses participated in the championship with a participation rate of 86% from staff across the businesses. In total, 56,106 kgCO₂e was saved during the campaigns which was achieved through participants completing 41,716 activities.

Mayor of Kildare, Naoise Ó Cearúil, was on hand to announce the winners. Zinon IT took top place, with charity Barretstown in Ballymore Eustace, coming in second.

In Sync Youth Information Service, Naas, were named Most Engaged, while Horse Racing Ireland on the Curragh took the Commendable Effort Award. MGS, Leixlip, were Round Three winners.

Intel external relations manager Lisa Harlow said; “Intel have been a proud and passionate supporter of the Sustainable Kildare initiative and are delighted to see how small and medium companies across the county have embraced the competition and seen such impactful results. Partnership and cooperation are at the heart of tackling climate challenges. We congratulate Kildare Chamber for bringing this initiative to their members who embraced it so successfully.”

Also speaking about the challenge CEO of Global Action Plan, Hans Zomer added; “At Global Action Plan we have been delighted to be able to provide the platform and content for the groundbreaking Sustainable Kildare project. The climate challenge not only resulted in big savings in CO2 emissions, but also saw unprecedented levels of employee engagement with possible solutions to the climate crisis. County Kildare now has hundreds of new climate ambassadors, showing the power of individual action and collective behaviour change. ”

For every company that participates in the challenge, there will be a number of trees planted in Barretstown to ensure that the initiative has a lasting impact in the county. Additionally, through the partnership between Intel Ireland and Global Action Plan, trees will be planted close to the equator in Tanzania, which will ensure a lasting carbon legacy from the project.