Tributes paid as senior Kildare Fire Service officer retires from duty after 34 years

Paul O'Dwyer
Kildare Fire Service Sub Officer Paul O'Dwyer retired this week after 34 years serving the people of Kildare.
Paul who is nicknamed "The Dub" served as Firefighter, Driver Mechanic, Sub Officer and and at times A/Station Officer.
Kildare Fire Service said:
"Paul has been an extremely dedicated member of Naas Fire Brigade and will be greatly missed by his colleagues throughout Kildare Fire Service, both as an Officer and as an Instructor.
"Paul took his last Drill this week in front of a large gathering of family, friends and colleagues before retiring to a favourite haunt of the Brigade for light refreshments.
"We would like to take this opportunity to wish "The Dub" every happiness in his retirement and to thank him for his dedicated service to the people of Co Kildare."
