Man prosecuted for alleged sexual assault at Kildare court

Naas Courthouse
A man being prosecuted for sexually assaulting a young girl, aged under 10, appeared before Naas District Court.
Sgt Brian Jacob told the court on June 15 that a video existed of the incident.
He said it will be alleged that the man was rubbing the girl’s bum cheeks and his finger was going in and out.
It’s alleged the incident took place on a date unknown between June 6, 2020 and January 7 last.
Judge Desmond Zaidan sent the man forward for trial to the Central Criminal Court.
He said that if an alibi forms any part of his defence he must give details of this to the prosecution in advance of any hearing.
