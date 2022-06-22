Drugs seized in Dublin were destined for Kildare and other destinations

Revenue officers examining parcels at two premises in Dublin, today seized illegal drugs worth over €370,000, including almost 18kgs of herbal cannabis.

Small quantities of butane honey oil, cannabis resin, MDMA, ecstasy tablets, cocaine and synthetic cannabinoids were also seized.

The illegal drugs were discovered, with the assistance of detector dogs Bailey and Sam, concealed in parcels that originated in North America, Europe and the United Kingdom and were labelled as ‘tuxedos’, ‘tea’, ‘board games’, ‘jeans’, ‘car organisers’ and ‘pet blanket’.

The drugs seized on June 22 originated in United States, Canada, Spain, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal and the United Kingdom and were destined for addresses in Counties Dublin, Galway, Cork, Meath, Waterford, Kildare, Clare, Louth, Leitrim, Cavan and Tipperary.

Separately, on Monday, as part of routine operations, Revenue officers examining parcels at a premises in Athlone, seized almost 4kgs of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €80,000.

The illegal drugs originated in Spain and were destined for addresses in Dublin.

Investigations into both seizures are ongoing.

These seizures are part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs. If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.