Kildare people warned about phone calls from "fraud department of bank"

The Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) are warning members of the public of recent fraudulent activity targeting customers of Irish banks.

Bank customers are receiving phone calls from persons purporting to be from the Fraud Department of a major Irish bank.

The fraudsters will have a very well-rehearsed script, and will:



• inform the customer that there is a problem with his/her bank account, and;

• that the bank has opened a new bank account for them to protect their funds.

• This will be an account under the control of the fraudsters.

• The fraudsters then provide the customer with the new bank account and will ask the customer to go to a branch of the bank and to transfer their money into the ‘new account number that has been opened on their behalf;

• This new account is under the control of the fraudster and any funds lodged to this account will be stolen!

Detectives from GNECB are reminding the public that banks will never contact customers and ask them to transfer money out of their bank accounts and into another account.

Banks will also never ask customers for online passwords, PIN numbers for bank cards or one-time codes frequently sent to customers as a security measure during online transactions.



If you have been subject to this scam, report it to your local Garda station.