Search

22 Jun 2022

Kildare people warned about phone calls from "fraud department of bank"

woman walking with mobile phone

FILE PHOTO

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

22 Jun 2022 5:17 PM

The Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) are warning members of the public of recent fraudulent activity targeting customers of Irish banks.

Bank customers are receiving phone calls from persons purporting to be from the Fraud Department of a major Irish bank.

The fraudsters will have a very well-rehearsed script, and will:


• inform the customer that there is a problem with his/her bank account, and;
• that the bank has opened a new bank account for them to protect their funds.
• This will be an account under the control of the fraudsters.
• The fraudsters then provide the customer with the new bank account and will ask the customer to go to a branch of the bank and to transfer their money into the ‘new account number that has been opened on their behalf;
• This new account is under the control of the fraudster and any funds lodged to this account will be stolen!

Detectives from GNECB are reminding the public that banks will never contact customers and ask them to transfer money out of their bank accounts and into another account.

Banks will also never ask customers for online passwords, PIN numbers for bank cards or one-time codes frequently sent to customers as a security measure during online transactions.


If you have been subject to this scam, report it to your local Garda station.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media