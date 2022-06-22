LATEST: Immaculate 3-bed home with €100k guide price at auction

The kitchen area of the property
This semi-detached property is for sale at a the BidX1 online auction with a guide price of €100,000.
The 3 Castle Court, Shinrone, Birr, Co. Offaly, R42 RK12.
A bidding deposit of €4,500 is fully refundable if the bidder is unsuccessful.
The auction is on June 30.
There is a west facing garden to the rear.
The property extends to approximately 91 sq. m (980 sq. ft).
