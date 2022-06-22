Kildare Death Notices for today: Wednesday, June 22

The death has occurred of Teddy O'Neill

Trinity Crescent, Derrinturn, Carbury, Kildare, W91 K4HF



Peacefully at Naas Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his loving wife Lilly and his grandson Darragh. Deeply regretted by his loving family, children Colette, Sinead, Caroline, Loretta and Peter, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Teddy Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home this Wednesday and Thursday with Rosary at 8pm each evening. Funeral Mass on Friday at 1.30pm in the Holy Trinity Church, Derrinturn followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. You can also take part in Teddy's Funeral Mass on the Carbury Parish Webcam via the following link:

https://www.carburyparish.ie/our-parish/webcam-derrinturn/

Personal messages of condolence can be left using the link at the bottom of this page. The family would like to thank you for your kindness and support at this sad and difficult time.

The family have requested the house private on Friday morning please.

The death has occurred of Marie COLLER (née Coffey)

Celbridge, Kildare / Walkinstown, Dublin



Marie Coller (née Coffey ), (Celbridge, Co. Kildare and formerly of Walkinstown, Dublin) died peacefully on June 18th 2022 after a long illness, which she bravely fought. She was surrounded by her loving family. Beloved mother of Michelle, Stephen, Darren and Kevin. Predeceased by her sister Helen and brother Tony. Marie will be sadly missed by her loving children and their father Gerry, grandchildren Calum, David, Lara and Milo, sisters Catherine, Sinéad, Barbara and Sandra, brother John, son-in-law John, daughters-in-law Kitty, Niamh and Sarah, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, friends and neighbours.

May she rest in eternal peace.

Reposing at her home on Wednesday (22nd June) from 6pm to 8pm. Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge on Thursday morning (23rd June) arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by burial in Palmerstown Cemetery. Marie’s Funeral Mass may be viewed online (live only) by following this link - https://celstra.ie/st-patricks-webcam/

Messages of sympathy and condolences for the family may be left by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

The death has occurred of Patrick Kriégel

Leixlip, Kildare



Patrick Kriégel (Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly of Paris, France) June 19th 2022. (peacefully) at home. Beloved husband of Geraldine and dear father of the late Anastasia (Ana). Sadly missed by his loving wife, Aaron, Bruno, Nathalie, Phillippe and all his loving family and friends.

Funeral Service on Thursday afternoon (23rd June) at Newlands Cross Crematorium at 2pm. Messages of sympathy and condolences for the family may be left by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Brigid’s Hospice, Kildare. https://friendsofstbrigidshospice.ie/

The death has occurred of Betty (Elizabeth) Cremins (née Turner)

Truce Road, Ballymore Eustace, Kildare



Cremins (née Turner) Betty (Elizabeth), Truce Road, Ballymore Eustace, Co. Kildare. 19th June 2022. Devoted mother of Jackie and Karen. Will be dearly missed by her family, sons in law Robert and Colin, grandchildren Amy, Arwen, Elena, Erin, Mia and Luka, brother Jimmy, extended family, relatives and friends. Predeceased by her brothers Tom and Joe.

May her gentle soul Rest in Peace

Reposing at Clarke’s Funeral Home, Burgage More, Blessington W91YN79 on Tuesday from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Removal to St. Kevin’s Church, Hollywood on Wednesday, 22nd June, arriving for 12.00 noon Funeral Mass followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Dunlavin Nursing Home. Messages of comfort and support for the family may be placed in the Condolence Section.

The death has occurred of Maura DUFF (née Gaffney)

Straffan, Kildare



Maura Duff (née Gaffney) (Littledale lodge, Straffan, Co. Kildare) June 19th 2022. (peacefully) at Naas General Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Capt. Thomas (Des) and dear mother of Therese, Peter, Niall and Robert. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughter-in-law Jane, grandchildren Morgan, Sarah, Stephen and Holly, great-grandchildren Kaydin, Aaron, Naoise and Max, sisters-in-law Clare and Enda, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Removal from her residence on Wednesday morning (22nd June) to the St. Brigid’s Church, Straffan arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.30am followed by burial in Straffan Cemetery. Messages of sympathy and condolences for the family may be left by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Ireland for Ukraine. www.irelandforukraine.ie. House Private Please.