Kildare County Councils buys Celbridge building and lands for community facilities

Kildare County Council has announced an agreement between the Council and the parish of St Patrick and St Brigid to purchase the Parochial House and lands on Main Street in Celbridge.

The council says it has exciting plans to redevelop this significant building and site on the main street for the use of the community in Celbridge and the wider community of North Kildare.

The council stated it is committed to delivering a major community facility in Celbridge and the site of the Parochial House offers great potential.

A spokesperson said: "The vision is that this key, town-centre site will house a new multi-purpose community facility including a library and cultural centre, meeting spaces, a playground, outdoor performance location, sensory garden and outdoor amenities for all ages in Celbridge."

Sonya Kavanagh, Interim Chief Executive of Kildare County Council, said" “Offering accessibility for all, this central location at the heart of the town, will provide for the recreational, cultural, educational needs and wellbeing of the community in one cultural campus. The development and repurposing of this significant building will fit with the historic traditions of the site – as a supporter and provider of community strength, learning, compassion and culture.”

Marian Higgins, Interim Director of Services, Kildare County Council said: “The development of a new library, cultural centre and community space will play a transformative role in the town’s confidence, capacity and sustainable growth while helping to support the economic, cultural and recreational life of the community.”

Cathaoirleach of the Celbridge-Leixlip Municipal District, Cllr Joe Neville, has welcomed the purchase of the Parochial House and Lands, Celbridge by Kildare County Council.

He commented: “The future development of a Library, Cultural Centre and Community amenities will provide a new use for this significant building at the heart of the town while preserving its important history and heritage. In addition, this accessible cultural and community space will significantly increase footfall to the Main Street and will act as a catalyst for commercial growth in the town.”

In announcing the formal agreement to purchase and redevelop the former Holy Faith Convent, Fr Joe McDonald Parish Priest described it as an exciting time for the parishioners of Celbridge and Straffan.

Fr Joe also acknowledged the enormous contribution of the Holy Faith sisters to family life in the parish over many decades and stated that he is delighted their legacy will live on in the redeveloped faith-based facility. The redevelopment will include a new Parish facility that will become the administrative, pastoral and prayer hub for the faith community of St Patrick and St Brigid and will also incorporate the Roncalli concept.

As parishioners are aware, Fr Joe has over the past few years, been developing the idea of the Roncalli Community. This is a new way of developing parish ministry. This lay, religious, and clerical community, led initially by Fr Joe, will also be based in the new Parish facility, to be known as Roncalli House.

In welcoming the Kildare County Council plans Fr Joe expressed his satisfaction that the repurposing of the former Parochial House and lands will ensure continuation of the long-standing tradition of supporter and provider of community strength, learning, compassion, and culture that was associated with the Parochial house for circa 200 years.