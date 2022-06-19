Fines for drunk driver involved in Clane, Co Kildare, accident

A man who was found driving with excess alcohol was involved in an accident with another vehicle outside Clane.

Before Naas District Court on May 18 was Adam Mosurek, 52, whose address was given as Raheens, Caragh, Naas.

He was charged with drink driving, having no insurance, dangerous driving and having no licence on September 20, 2020, at Millicent Road, Clane. Sgt Jim Kelly said the defendant overtook a vehicle at speed and while two other vehicles were coming towards him. He then pulled in and ricocheted off a ditch and hit another vehicle.

The court heard that both vehicles were written off and one of the passengers of the other vehicle sustained minor injuries. The defendant was arrested at the scene and a subsequent breath sample returned a reading of 69 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

The defendant has no previous convictions and the court was told he had returned from Poland to meet the charges. Judge Desmond Zaidan also heard that he cooperated with the investigation.

Solicitor Matt Byrne said the defendant works as a professional driver and had been in Ireland since 2004. He added he needs his licence for work but is aware he would lose it.

Mr Byrne noted that he pleaded guilty and was always going to and he had an unblemished driving record for over 16 years in Ireland. The defendant has had difficulties in his personal life and his marriage has ended.

The defendant was fined €1,000 each for dangerous driving and driving with excess alcohol and had concurrent three year driving disqualifications imposed. He was fined a further €1,000 for not having insurance along with another concurrent three year driving ban. He was also fined €500 for not having a licence.