Kildare dad to face fear of heights to raise money for children's hospitals

A Newbridge dad is determined to face his fear of heights to take part in a abseiling challenge off the roof of Croke Park next week to raise funds for children’s hospitals.

John Smullen is appealing for donations for the Children’s Health Foundation (CHI) which supports sick children and their families in CHI hospitals and urgent care centres in Crumlin, Temple Street, Tallaght and Connolly.

The events take place in coming weeks and include a 24 hour wilderness survival challenge in Glendalough and a skydive in Co Offaly.

John said: “Every year, over 350,000 children put on brave faces and receive treatment in CHI at Crumlin, Temple Street, Tallaght and Connolly.

“This year, I’m daring to be brave in order to raise a few quid by abseiling from the roof of Croke Park.

“One of my biggest fears in life is that of heights. But I’m facing my fears and I will overcome them for this charity challenge.

“If anybody has a few shillings to throw in the pot I will be eternally grateful to you all.

“I have two kids - Lily aged six and Oisín aged four - and they are the apple of my eye.”

John added: “I'm also an alcoholic and I’m 13 months in recovery.

“I’ve been given a second chance to be a proper dad and responsible co-parent and I aim to take it.”

Funds raised by the Dare to be Brave adventure series will go to support the vital and life-saving work that happens in CHI hospitals and urgent care centres from cutting-edge equipment and a range of patient and parental supports to making ground-breaking paediatric research possible.

People can donate to all the participants at: https://daretobebrave.

childrenshealth.ie/

teams/kids-rock