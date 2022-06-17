Search

17 Jun 2022

LATEST: Transport bosses reviewing train fares for Newbridge, Kildare, Monasterevin, Portarlington, Athy

LATEST: Transport bosses reviewing train fares for Newbridge, Kildare, Monasterevin, Portarlington, Athy

FILE PHOTO / Irish Rail

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

17 Jun 2022 7:02 PM

The National Transport Authority is reviewing train fares in commuter areas of Kildare which are not in the Short Hop Zone, Minister of State Martin Heydon has said. 

Mr Heydon and colleagues Helen McEntee and Simon Harris are putting a motion to the Fine Gael Parliamentary Party this week to address anomalies in train fares.

The issue has been raised in the past by local politicians such as Senator Mark Wall and Senator Fiona O'Loughlin. 

A new online forum Extend the Short Hop Zone - Newbridge and Surrounding Areas Commuters' Group  is also gaining strong traction.

Mr Heydon said: “Huge differentials currently exist in fares between areas in the Short Hop Zone such as Sallins/Naas and Hazelhatch and those outside of it such as Newbridge, Kildare town, Monasterevin and Portarlington.

"These differentials are so large as to drive commuters back into their cars which is not what we want.

 “This week, the NTA confirmed to me that they recognise that there is a higher distanced based fare outside the Short Hop Zone than within it. The NTA are examining options including what needs to be done to ensure that the distance based fare outside the short hop zone is in line with the distance based fare inside the short hop zone. This would ensure fares are more equitable.

 “The NTA are calculating what the fare foregone will be to introduce a more equitable system and will present that to government for funding as part of the budget negotiations."

Mr Heydon said there are excellent train services and facilities in South Kildare and added that it is one of the reasons that has encouraged more people to live in towns and surrounding areas.

But he added: "Wee must ensure that it remains feasible for them to use these services to commute to the city for work.  Our local roads and motorways are already busy enough without frustrated commuters added to congestion."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media