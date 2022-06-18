Kildare Animals in Need: Bark was a washout but hope for sun

It was such a pity that we had to cancel our Bark in the Park event at the June Fest due to the relentless rain on the Sunday and apologies to the many people who turned up on the day to support us.

We got lots of visitors to our stand in the Whitewater Shopping Centre over the Bank Holiday weekend and we were delighted with the funds raised from our raffle and donation buckets.

The Whitewater SC kindly donated a €1,000 voucher to us for a future raffle and this is much appreciated.

Thanks also to Dermot in Mongey Communications for providing equipment to us at no cost.

Hope for sunshine

Fingers crossed that the sun shines for our Outdoor Summer Bazaar which is scheduled for Sunday June 26 from 12pm to 3pm. This popular annual event will have lots of stalls spread across the field at our animal shelter in Athgarvan.

We will be selling plants, bric a brac, home made cakes and buns, teas, coffees, books and lots of other nice things.

Admission is free and so is parking.

If you have any items that you would like to donate for our bazaar we will be very happy to take them in next Saturday morning, June 18, between 10am and 12pm.

We cannot accept bedding or electrical goods unfortunately. Our shelter Eircode is W12 EV60.

Raffle winner Ewe Rutowicz from Newbridge with her son collecting her prize from Noah's Ark, the KWWSPCA's Charity Shop in Newbridge

About Us

The Kildare & West Wicklow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (KWWSPCA) is a Registered Charity which investigates and deals with reports of cruelty and neglect to animals, family pets, wild animals and birds, throughout County Kildare and West Wicklow.

The Society is run entirely on a voluntary basis, there are no paid employees.

Charity Number, CHY 6280

Helpline: 087 1279835

Email: kwwspca@gmail.com

Website: www.kwwspca.ie

Follow us on Facebook