Kildare Mace store to saddle up for Down Syndrome Ireland

Kildare Mace retailer Sean Lyons is inviting people to support its Tour de Mace static cycle in-store in order to raise funds for its charity partner, Down Syndrome Ireland.

The event will take place on June 24 from 10am to 4pm in Kildare town. This store is one of many Mace stores involved in running this rewarding charity event throughout July.

Customers can donate 15 minutes to 1 hour of their time to cycle and contribute much needed funds to Down Syndrome Ireland. Customers and staff can sign up beforehand by calling into the store to select their cycling time slot or else they can sign up on the day.

Mr Lyons said: “We hope you will support us and Down Syndrome Ireland by joining in on the Tour de Mace excitement at Mace Kildare Town. We want to encourage as many of our customers to join in, so if you’re in the area, we would be very grateful if you pop into the store, to participate or donate and support this wonderful charity. People can donate cash or by scanning a QR code and we have a tap to donate facility too”

Mace Sales Director Peter Dwan said; “We are very proud of Mace Kildare Town for hosting this wonderful event in order to support our charity partner Down Syndrome Ireland. The Tour de MACE event is great for the charity, the store and the local community of Kildare. The Tour de MACE event is a fabulous initiative and a fun way and healthy concept raise funds towards a very worthy cause,” said Peter.

Customers are encouraged to attend the Kildare town store at any stage on June 24 between 10am and 4pm.