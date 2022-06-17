Search

17 Jun 2022

Social media star Dan Bilzerian visits Kildare hotel and Conor McGregor's pub

Social media star Dan Bilzerian visits the K Club Photo credit: The K Club

Reporter:

Daragh Nolan

17 Jun 2022 11:20 AM

Email:

daragh.nolan@leinsterleader.ie

Social media star Dan Blizerian recently visited the K Club. The former poker player posted videos of him with owls at the Kildare hotel to his 32 million follower strong instagram account.

Bilzerian was also spotted and posted his visit to the Black Forge Inn in Crumlin, a restaurant owned by MMA superstar Conor McGregor. The UFC fighter is also selling his million euro plus home near the K Club.

The two men are well known for flaunting their lifestyle and riches, and they have had one previous crossover with Blizerian posting a picture of stacks of cash on Instagram that he claims to have bet on McGregor’s UFC 246 opponent Donald Cerrone. 

Many on the internet speculated the piles of green were worth in the region of $1 million dollars. Which all would have been lost if the bet was in fact made as McGregor knocked out Cerrone in 40 seconds.

