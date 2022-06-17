Social media star Dan Bilzerian visits Kildare hotel and Conor McGregor's pub

Social media star Dan Bilzerian visits the K Club Photo credit: The K Club
Social media star Dan Blizerian recently visited the K Club. The former poker player posted videos of him with owls at the Kildare hotel to his 32 million follower strong instagram account.
Bilzerian was also spotted and posted his visit to the Black Forge Inn in Crumlin, a restaurant owned by MMA superstar Conor McGregor. The UFC fighter is also selling his million euro plus home near the K Club.
The two men are well known for flaunting their lifestyle and riches, and they have had one previous crossover with Blizerian posting a picture of stacks of cash on Instagram that he claims to have bet on McGregor’s UFC 246 opponent Donald Cerrone.
Many on the internet speculated the piles of green were worth in the region of $1 million dollars. Which all would have been lost if the bet was in fact made as McGregor knocked out Cerrone in 40 seconds.
Lieutenant Colin Campbell who is a Platoon Commander in the Mechanised Company of 65th Infantry Group sends Father’s day wishes to his Dad, Michael Campbell
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.