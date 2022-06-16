Search

16 Jun 2022

Call for Kildare County Council not to take charge of private road until works are carried out to prevent encampments

Call for Kildare County Council to take charge of private road to prevent encampments

An encampment on the private road in question on March 29 last

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

16 Jun 2022 10:00 PM

Calls have been made for Kildare County Council not to take in charge a private road until works are carried out to prevent unauthorised encampments. 

Two separate encampments have been located on the link road at the rear of the Lidl Regional Distribution Centre on the R445 between Newbridge and Naas. 

Cllr Peggy O'Dwyer has suggested putting bollards in place in the area to prevent all unauthorised parking. 

The council said that Section 11 of the Roads Act, 1993 provides for the taking in charge of a road by a local authority. 

Officials added: "To date, no request has been received to have this road taken in charge.

"Should a request be received, the appropriate process will be undertaken."

Cllr O'Dwyer said there had been two separate encampments in recent months since March involving up to 30 vehicles at a time. 

She added that litter and waste has been left behind in the area causing a health and safety risk. 

The politician added that the route is a popular walking and cycling area for dozens of locals from the Newbridge area. 

