Search

16 Jun 2022

Debris falling from building owned by Kildare County Council in Kildangan, meeting hears

Debris falling from building owned by Kildare County Council in Kildangan, meeting hears

Kildangan / PHOTO: GOOGLEMAPS

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

16 Jun 2022 1:57 PM

Cllr Kevin Duffy has called on Kildare County Council to carry out emergency works on a building in Kildangan.

Cllr Duffy said "emergency repair works" are required on the Council-owned building at Cross Keys in the village "to prevent debris falling..."

Council officials responded that an inspection will be undertaken to assess any repair works that may need to
be carried out.

The issue was raised at the June meeting of the Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District, held in Aras Chill Dara in Naas. 

The meeting also heard a request for the council to install traffic calming measures including flashing speed indicators on the R417 in Kildangan.

The Council said there are a number of signs and road markings advising traffic to slow down in this area.

Officials added: "There are no plans at present to carry out additional traffic calming until the speed limit review is finalised. "The provision of driver feed-back signs shall be considered following the adoption of the county speed limits review."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media