Interesting talk on the history of Sallins

Sallins train station
A local history talk about how Sallins village developed with the arrival of the Grand Canal network in the 18th century, followed by the railway station opening in the 19th century, takes place next week.
Themed Sallins in the Age of Steam, it will be delivered by Liam Kenny and Eamon Sinnott and takes place in the Railway Inn, Sallins, on Monday June 20 at 8pm.
It will be of interest to residents of the area as well as local history enthusiasts and anyone interested in the railways and Grand Canal waterways.
