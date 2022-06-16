Search

16 Jun 2022

Springsteen invited to explore Kildare roots during Irish tour next year

Springsteen invited to visit 'all six pubs' in ancestral Kildare home town

The Boss visits Ireland in May 2023

Senan Hogan

16 Jun 2022 12:34 PM

US rocker Bruce Springsteen has been invited to Kildare to explore his roots when he plays on his Irish tour next year.

Politicians agreed to a motion at Wednesday's local Municipal District meeting to invite The Boss (72) to his ancestral birthplace in Rathangan near Newbridge.

It was revealed in 2016 that Springsteen's great-great-grandmother Anne Garrity emigrated from the Mount Prospect area of Rathangan during the Famine and settled in New Jersey in the US.

Cllr Mark Stafford, who proposed the motion, suggested that the singer of hits such as Hungry Heart and Glory Days could plant a tree to mark his visit to Kildare. 

He said: "His ancestor Anne Garrity brought a beech tree seed to plant on American soil in the 1850s so it might be fitting for Springsteen to also plant a tree in Rathangan."
He added that any visit would be "a real shot in the arm" for the local Rathangan community, which is also famous for being the birthplace of pop twins Jedward and TV presenter Brian Dowling.
Fine Gael's Cllr Stafford also said that Springsteen might feel at home in rural Kildare because he sings songs about small town America and blue collar workers.
He could also meet local genealogy experts to find out more information about his ancestors.
The politician told the monthly meeting in Naas: "Springsteen's first concert isn't until May 2023 so this will give us time to extend an invitation to his agent and to his concert promoter."
Springsteen and the E Street Band recently added a third Dublin date to their 2023 tour and will play at the RDS arena on May 5, 7 and 9.
The tour will mark their first live shows in Ireland in six years.

