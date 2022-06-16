Whiskey theft man has 105 previous convictions, Kildare court told

A man who appeared at Naas District Court in connection with the theft of two bottles of whiskey has 105 previous convictions.

Michael Connors, 36, whose address was given as 20 Mill Court, Tullow, has turned his life around, the court heard.

He was prosecuted under the Theft and Fraud Offences Act on June 8.

Sgt Jim Kelly told the court that the man entered the Super Valu store at Main Street, Blessington on November 6, 2019, shortly before 1pm and stole the whiskey from a storeroom.

He was stopped by a duty manager but ran from the scene and got away in a vehicle.

The court also heard that he is currently in custody.

Barrister Aisling Murphy said he admitted the offence and was serving a term for theft related manners but is due for release in August.

The defendant had a severe and chronic addiction to heroin and crack cocaine and also had an alcohol issue.

But Ms Murphy said he had “done a 180” and detoxed as well as undertaking an eight weeks course with a counsellor.

She added he is an enhanced prisoner, a description which provides for privileges according to their level of engagement with services and quality of behaviour.

The court also heard that he is engaging with a programme which will find employment for him as a personal trainer.

“For the first time he has prospects,” Ms Murphy said, adding that he will live with his mother in the future.

She said he is anxious to get out and spend time with his family.

Ms Murphy said the offence happened in 2019 but the defendant would have pleaded guilty earlier if he could have.

Judge Desmond Zaidan imposed an 11 months custody term.