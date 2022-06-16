Man came into daughter's bedroom with a gun, Kildare court told

A father came into his daughter’s bedroom with a firearm, it was claimed at Naas District Court on June 1.

The man and his wife are in the process of getting divorced and the woman sought an interim protection order.

The woman said she wasn’t present at the time and she had left the teenager to study.

She alleged her husband returned home and went into her room with the weapon, a licenced shotgun which he has had for a long time.

“He was laughing at her and said he was joking,” the woman told Judge Desmond Zaidan.

Read more Kildare news

The woman also said that the girl was very nervous and very afraid and her father said he was only joking a couple of times.

She also claimed that her husband said he thought there was an intruder there and he also said that he “knew it was her.”

She reported the matter to the gardaí, who advised that she seek a family law hearing. She didn't know why he did it and there was no conversation prior to the incident.

When she returned her husband was not at home.

She did not know if the gun was loaded and her daughter was extremely afraid.

“He said to her ‘don’t worry, there’s no bullets in it’,” she added.

The day after he was making hand gestures and when she asked him what he was doing he said “just take a joke.”

Judge Zaidan noted that the husband was not present in court and so her evidence “is unchallenged.”

“Applications like these can be used to attack the credibility of the other person, in this case your husband,” said the judge. He granted the interim order.