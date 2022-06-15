LATEST: Security cameras erected on the Curragh Plains by Department of Defence

The Department of Defence has erected security cameras on areas of the Curragh Plains.

The issue was raised at the June meeting of the Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District meeting in Naas today.

The cameras are erected on high poles on the Plains and appear to be powered by solar panels.

Cllr Fiona McLoughlin Healy had tabled a motion at today's meeting on the Curragh Plains which included a question about the security cameras which had been spotted by walkers in recent weeks.

Council officials said that the Department of Defence "have confirmed that they have erected the cameras in question and that any queries in relation to the cameras should be directed to them."

Following a press query on the issue from The Leinster Leader to the Department of Defence last month, the Department declined to comment.

A spokesperson said at the time: “The Department does not comment on operational and security matters in relation to an active military installation.”