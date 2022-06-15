Kildare Death Notices for today: Wednesday, June 15

The death has occurred of Philip (Fitzer) Fitzsimons

Monasterevin, Kildare / Clondalkin, Dublin



Fitzsimons Philip (Fitzer), 11th June 2022, (Monasterevin and late of Clondalkin) suddenly, in the kind care of all the staff of Tallaght Hospital; beloved husband of Lisa and adored father of Philip and Hayden, loving son of the late Gertie and Tommy and much loved brother of Yvonne and Claire. Fitzer will be very sadly missed by his loving wife, cherished children, sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, relatives, his very wide circle of friends and his four legged pal's Holly and Riley.

May Fitzer rest in peace

The death has occurred of Kathleen FARRELL (née Delaney)

Celbridge, Kildare / Tullamore, Offaly



FARRELL (née Delaney) (Celbridge, Co. Kildare and formerly of Tullamore, Co. Offaly) June 12th, 2022 (peacefully) after a long illness bravely borne, Kathleen, beloved wife of the late Tony and dear mother of Bill and Martina. Sadly missed by her loving family, brothers Bill and Lar, grandchildren Lauren, Craig, Matheo and Louka, son-in-law Pierrick, daughter-in-law Eileen, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing at her home on Wednesday Evening (June 15th) between 6pm and 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning (June 16th) to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery.

Kathleen’s funeral Mass may be viewed online (live only) by following this LINK.

Messages of sympathy and condolences for the family may be left by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis”

Reposing at the Brian McElroy Funeral Home, Monastery Road, Clondalkin Village on Friday from 3 pm to 5 pm. A celebration of Fitzer’s life will take place on Saturday at 2pm in Newlands Cross Crematorium followed by Cremation.

Family flowers only please, Donation’s if desired to Dogs Trust - https://www.dogstrust.ie/donation/

To view Fitzer's Cremation Service on Friday at 2 pm please see link -

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/newslands-cross-cemetery-crematorium

Those of you who cannot attend the Funeral, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence book below.

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tossy) Ennis

Ballintine, Kilmeague, Kildare



Ennis, Thomas (Tossy), Ballintine, Kilmeague, Co. Kildare, June 10th 2022, unexpectedly at Tallaght Hospital, beloved father of the late Aoife and son of the late Thomas, deeply regretted by his loving mother Angela, son Thomas, partner Geraldine, brothers Michael, Liam, Kenneth and Declan, sisters Elizabeth, Bernie, Annette and Brigid, ex-wife Hilda, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his residence on Friday from 2pm, with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30am to arrive at The Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Allen for 11am funeral mass, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Annie KEEGAN

Kilkeaskin, Carbury, Kildare



In her 101st year, peacefully in the loving care of TLC Nursing Home, Maynooth. Predeceased by her brothers and sisters. Annie will be deeply regretted by her loving family and friends; sister Jane, nephew Pat, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Annie Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Larkin's Funeral Home this Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7pm with Rosary at 7pm. Reposing on Wednesday from 4.30pm with removal at 6.30pm to arrive to The Holy Trinity Church, Derrinturn for prayers at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 1.30pm, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. You can also take part in Annie's Funeral Mass on the Carbury Parish Webcam via the following link:

https://www.carburyparish.ie/our-parish/webcam-derrinturn/

Personal messages of condolence can be left using the link at the bottom of this page. The family would like to thank you for your kindness and support at this difficult time.

The death has occurred of Bernadette (Bernie) Kelly (née O'Brien)

Fortbarrington, Athy, Kildare, R14 KX74



Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at Naas General Hospital on the 13th June 2022. Bernie is predeceased by her loving husband Henry, her son Eddie and her grandson Henry. Much loved and adored mother to sons Harry, John, Frank, Paddy, Mick, Tony, Brendan, Gerry, Aidan and David and daughters Mary and Siobhan. Sadly missed by her daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, her heartbroken 32 grandchildren, cherished 30 great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law Rose and Veronica, nephews, nieces, extended relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at her residence (Eir Code R14 KX74) from 4pm on Wednesday afternoon (June 15th) until the conclusion of the Rosary at 8pm. Removal from her residence at 10.15am on Thursday morning to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy, for Requiem Mass at 11am, see link http://www.parishofathy.ie/. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery.

Those who would like to leave a message of condolence for the family may do so in the 'Condolence' section below.

The death has occurred of Mary MONAGHAN

Piercetown, Newbridge, Kildare



MONAGHAN Mary (Piercetown, Newbridge, Co. Kildare) - 14th June 2022 peacefully at Tallaght Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Jack and son Michael. Sadly missed by her sons Pat and John, daughters Maura, Ann, Dee, Carmel, Teresa, and Mandy, daughter-in-law Mary, sons-in-law Paddy and Chris, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother Ned and sister Margaret, brother-in-law Mick, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Mary Rest in Peace

Reposing at her home on Thursday from 4pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal by Anderson & Leahy Funeral Directors on Friday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church for 11am. Mary's Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.newbridgeparish.ie/parish-church Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.