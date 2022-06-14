Kildare cottage on half acre close to M7 with €100k guide price

The cottage near Lackagh
This bungalow for sale is located in the middle of the countryside close to the M7 between Kildare town and Monasterevin.
The detached one bedroom property at Knavenstown, Lackagh is in need of refurbishment.
The dwelling has a floor area of 33 sq. m (355 sq. ft).
The cottage sits on a site area extending to approximately 0.22 hectares (0.56 acres).
It's going under the hammer at the BidX1 auction on June 30.
