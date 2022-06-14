Kildare: Gardaí seize drugs in Sallins and man arrested

Some of the cannabis seized / PHOTO: KILDARE GARDA DIVISION
A quantity of drugs was seized in the Sallins area on Thursday last.
As part of a planned operation targeting the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the Naas area, gardaí from the Naas District Drug Unit arrested a man.PHOTO: KILDARE GARDA DIVISION
Officers also seized cannabis with an estimated street value of up to €2,400 (pending analysis).
The male has been charged and is scheduled to appear before Naas District Court.
