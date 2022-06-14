Search

14 Jun 2022

DPP directions sought for Kildare man accused of multiple offences

IN CUSTODY

DPP directions sought for Kildare man accused of multiple offences

The case was heard on Thursday, June 9. FILE PHOTO: Naas Courthouse

Reporter:

Court reporter

14 Jun 2022 11:10 AM

Naas District Court was told on Thursday, June 9, that a Newbridge man was accused of a litany of offences.

The accusations relate to Joshua Connolly, with an address given as 3 Lakeside Crescent in Newbridge.

The 28-year-old who appeared via video-link as he was in custody, was accused of causing criminal damage at Newbridge Garda Station on April 24, 2020.

Mr Connolly was also alleged to have caused around €2,500 worth of criminal damage using a hatchet on January 8 last.

In addition, he was accused of assault causing harm, committing criminal damage and committing a burglary at a property in Dara Park, Newbridge, on January 26 last.

Another offence that the defendant was accused of included allegedly causing criminal damage to a garda van, on January 30.

Garda Sergeant Brian Jacob told Judge Desmond Zaidan that directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had been delivered on certain charges, but not others.

He said that there were no DPP directions for the offences dated April 24, 2020 and January 26 last.

However, he added that one of the charges that gardaí would be able to proceed on indictment on the day was the offences dated January 8 last and January 30 last.

The DPP directed procedure on indictment for the alleged January 8 offence, and summary disposal for the alleged January 30 offence.

Mr Connolly was remanded in custody until June 23, where a book of evidence is due to be presented.

DPP directions for the offences dated April 24, 2020 and January 26 last are also due on this date.

