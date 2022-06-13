Search

13 Jun 2022

Kildare has been welcoming to refugees — Senator

Senator Mark Wall (Pictured, File Pic) said his constituency staff have been dealing with issues on behalf of the displaced families.

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

13 Jun 2022 3:42 PM

senan.hogan@leinsterleader.ie

Kildare communities have been very welcoming to the hundreds of Ukrainian refugees who have arrived into the county, Senator Mark Wall said.

Senator Wall said his constituency staff have been dealing with issues on behalf of the displaced families.

He was speaking in a debate in the Seanad following the visit to Ukraine by Kildare South TD and Ceann Comhairle Sean O Fearghail and Cathaoirleach of the Seanad Mark Daly.

Senator Wall said: "I thank Irish people for their efforts in welcoming the many proud Ukrainians who have come to our shores to find safety among us.

"I am told recently that some 600 of the almost 30,000 Ukrainian refugees have come to my home county of Kildare.

"There have been a number of welcoming committees and they continue to meet and assist these displaced people in my county. I thank them most sincerely for their efforts.

"My office continues to deal with a number of queries from many of those who have come to our shores.

"One of the issues raised a number of times with me is the ability of those fleeing the war in Ukraine to continue their education while with us."

Senator Wall noted measures were in place to help Ukrainian students to continue their studies in Ireland.

He added: "In many cases, these people had put down strong roots within our communities, contributed handsomely to community life in this State and been important and valuable members of their communities."

He said the 'horrific pictures of the destruction of this once proud country and the bodies of members of this proud nation lying in their streets' is unacceptable to everyone.

