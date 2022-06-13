PHOTO GALLERY: Megan O'Neill performs at St Mary's Maynooth, Kildare

Irish born singer/songwriter Megan O’Neill performed songs from her new EP live to a crowd at St Mary’s church, Maynooth last week. She released her new EP Time (Thought you were on my side) on April 8 2022 and is now performing around the country.
Megan was named one of the Irish Examiner’s Ones to Watch in 2022, this EP features five songs written and recorded throughout 2021 with producer Richey McCourt.
The new material is somewhat of a new era for her as she merges her folk, storytelling roots with more pop and electronic elements. Both singles (Wildfire and Fail Better) became top 10 charting singles and were playlisted by RTE Radio 1, iRadio, Spin 1038 and more.
All photos by Aishling Conway.
